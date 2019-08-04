REUNION: Elsie High School

Elsie — Red and white was the theme at the 14th Elsie High School Reunion.
Approximately 130 former students gathered to renew friendships and enjoy a catered dinner provided by The Ovid Cafe.
Emily Jones Davis, class of 1938, was named the student of honor.
The afternoon closed with the singing of the school’s alma mater and fight song.
Those in attendance voted to meet again for another reunion in two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.