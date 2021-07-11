UNIVERSITY CENTER — Emily Thiel of Chesaning has earned a spot on Saginaw Valley State University’s winter 2021 semester dean’s list.
To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. More than 1,800 students from SVSU were named to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.