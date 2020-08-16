OWOSSO — The following births were reported at Memorial Healthcare:
July 28
A boy to Caitlin and Matt Freeman of Owosso.
Aug. 1
A boy to Haley Velasquez and Brandon Cherrit of Flint.
Aug. 2
A boy to Celeste (Evans) and Austin Rea of Owosso.
Aug. 3
A girl to Ashlie (Bryant) and David Hervert of Flint.
Aug. 4
A boy to Jennifer (Buehler) and Joel Teichman of Morrice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.