OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a virtual drawing class on landscape and wildlife.
Philip Ruehle is the instructors for the Aug. 26-Sept. 23 class conducted by video.
Each week a tutorial video and other learning materials will be sent directly to students who can work on their drawings at the time of their choosing and correspond with the instructor via email or text to receive assistance.
The cost is $50 for SAC members or $60 for guests. Call the Center at (989) 723-8354 for more information or to register.
A supply list includes a drawing pad approx. (11-by-14 inches); graphite pencils: 4H, 2H, HB, 2B, 3B; and a kneaded eraser, pink pearl eraser or plastic eraser.
