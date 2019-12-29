OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 29 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers: CLOSED ON DEC. 31 & JAN. 1
Owosso Center: Free Hearing Checks from 10am to noon on Friday
Durand Center: Site Committee Meeting at 10:30 am on Thursday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Exercise Class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – CLOSED
Wednesday – CLOSED
Thursday – No Silver Sneakers
Friday – Exercise at 10 a.m.; Free hearing checks from 10 a.m. to noon; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; 5 Crowns after Bingo
Tuesday – CLOSED
Wednesday – CLOSED
Thursday – MMAP by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Site Committee meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m., 5 Crowns after Bingo
Friday – Low impact exercise at 10:30 a.m.; Plastic Canvass Class at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & bingo; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – CLOSED
Wednesday – CLOSED
Thursday – Exercise at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at noon. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken pot pie, cut green beans, fruit, biscuit
Tuesday – CLOSED
Wednesday – CLOSED
Thursday – Sausage gravy over biscuits, sausage links, diced redskin potatoes, fruit, tomato juice
Friday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, fruit
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Beef stew w/veggies, coleslaw, fruit, wheat roll
Tuesday – CLOSED
Wednesday – CLOSED
Thursday – Chicken strips, tater tots, corn, fruit, bread
Friday – Lasagna, French green beans, fruit, garlic toast
