OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Aug. 25 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers:
Owosso Center: Labor Day party on Wednesday
Durand Center: Free blood pressure checks on Thursday
Morrice Center: Site Committee meeting on Monday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Exercise Class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Art class at 10 a.m.; bridge at 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Exercise Class at 10 a.m.; creative coloring; Labor Day party
Thursday – Silver Sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday – Low Impact Exercise Class at 1 p.m.; You Bring Your Needle craft day at 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Matter of Balance class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 1 p.m.;
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; free blood pressure checks at 12:00 p.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday – Low Impact Exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Blood pressure checks and ice cream sundaes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Diabetic support group at 1 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Site Committee meeting at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch & Bingo; Caregiver Support Group at noon; cake & ice cream at 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday – Noon lunch
Thursday – Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday –Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at noon. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, fruit, roll
Tuesday – Chicken alfredo over noodles, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Wednesday – Hot dog w/coney sauce, cucumber salad, cali blend veggies, strawberries over angel food
Thursday – BBQ rib sandwich w/pickles, coleslaw, butter beans, fruit
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, peas & carrots, fruit, roll
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Kielbasa, sauerkraut, red potatoes, fruit, roll
Tuesday – Goulash w/beef, green beans, garlic toast, blueberries
Wednesday – Baked fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, fruit, roll
Thursday – Ham & swiss sub w/lettuce, tomato & onion, tomato soup, apple slices, crackers
Friday – Hot dog w/Coney sauce, potato salad, potato chips, fruit
