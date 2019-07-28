ALLENDALE — More than 3,200 Grand Valley State University students participated in commencement ceremonies this past April at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.
Students who graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2019 semester in April include:
Kathryn Atkinson of Durand.
Brandon Meisel of Elsie.
Alexandra Dartt of Laingsburg.
Jessica Constine of Ovid.
Matthew Goddard, Bryan Snow and Christian Zaleski of Owosso.
William Depew of Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.