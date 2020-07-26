OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
July 13
A boy to Bridget Napier and Dylan Valentine of Owosso.
July 14
A girl to Lutchie and Thomas Scanlon of Chesaning.
July 15
A girl to Victoria Bear of Owosso.
July 16
A girl to Jillyn Warner and Jeff Palmer
July 18
A boy to Dominique Cooper and Jonathan Pierce
July 20
A girl to Lauren (Prenzler) and Brandon Darling
A boy to Kelsey (Bolden) and William Parker
July 23
A boy to Janessa Arnett and Todd Davis
A boy to Madison McKay and Dustin Kline
