Chris and Karen Richmond, of Owosso, and Scott and Karlotta Querio, of Battle Creek, announce the engagement of Morgan McKenna Richmond and Daniel Arthur Querio.
The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Owosso High School and 2019 graduate of Michigan State University.
She currently works at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch Inc.
The groom-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Owosso High School.
He currently works for N.L. Kulhanek Home Improvements.
A wedding date of Aug. 21, 2021, has been set.
