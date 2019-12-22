PERRY — Thomas W. Johns has been named Mason of the Year for 2018 and Richard G. Burlingame for 2019 by the members of Perry Masonic Lodge 350.
The two were honored for their outstanding work, service and dedication to their craft.
Both have served as treasurer and secretary of the lodge.
They were honored at a function at Sherman’s Irish Pub in Vernon Tuesday.
Johns is retired from GM. Burlingame is a practicing local attorney.
