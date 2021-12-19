UNIVERSITY CENTER — Saginaw Valley State University saw 78 nursing students pledge to serve others as they recited an oath to patient care and accepted a white coat as a symbol of their professional status; a rite of passage familiar to many in the health care field.
SVSU held two white coat ceremonies — the first ever at the university — one for 56 students pursuing bachelor of science in nursing degrees, and another for 22 students in the primary care family nurse practitioner program.
This year, there are 25 students in SVSU’s primary care family nurse practitioner program and 77 in the bachelor of science in nursing program. All are from Michigan.
Students in the FNP
program include:
Aubree Akers, Ashley
Hailey Jancarik, Corunna
The BSN students include:
Gabrielle Isles, Bannister
Katherine Tennyson, Byron
Ashlyn Harris, Byron
Alexa Mort, Henderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.