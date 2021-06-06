POTSDAM, New York — Josh Joseph Wendling, of Chesaning, received a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University in May.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Owosso man faces multiple CSC charges
- Owosso man faces prison after child porn plea
- Lifelong Trojan: ‘It’s time’
- Memorial Day events slated throughout area
- State grant will allow Owosso to improve housing
- SOFTBALL DISTRICT PREVIEW: Owosso’s Irelan a double-edged nightmare for opponents
- Local author to release sixth book
- Two men charged with selling, using girl for sex
- Bank merger to affect multiple branches in Shiawassee County
- Remarkable recovery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Moolenaar is a coward for anti-commission vote (2)
- Docbot Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021 (2)
- Farmers market sets up in new location (2)
- Beset by virus, Gaza's hospitals now struggle with wounded (1)
- Corunna street banners provide recognition (1)
- Small Businesses and eCommerce Startups Use Pencil’s New Creative AI Video Ad System to Level the Playing Field (1)
- Public transportation should be higher priority (1)
- FACT CHECK: Things that weren’t real this past week (1)
- Treat everyone equally with expectations (1)
- 4D pharma to Present Additional Data from Phase II Study of Blautix for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021 (1)
- Maintenance lacking at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens (1)
- Detroit police chief would make fine governor (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.