OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Jan. 18.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Philly steak sub, redskin potato salad, corn, fruit
Tuesday — Chicken noodle casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes with gravy, beets, corn muffin, fruit
Thursday — Baked ham with pineapple, hash brown cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, fruit
Friday — Hot dog with coney sauce, potato salad, baked beans, fruit
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, garlic cheese biscuit
Tuesday — Beef tips with gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Boiled dinner with ham, carrots, cabbage, potatoes and onions, fruit, corn muffin, pudding
Thursday — Chef salad with turkey, cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato and cucumber, croutons, fruit, breadstick
Friday — Chicken alfredo over fettuccini, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
