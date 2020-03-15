OWOSSO — Applications for the 2020 James Oliver Curwood Scholarship are currently being accepted.
All seniors in Shiawassee County are eligible to receive the scholarship. Applications are available in each district’s high school counseling office, as well as online as shiawasseecountyhistsoc.org.
Mail applications to P.O. Box 526, Owosso, MI 48867.
For more information, call Charles Wascher at (989) 723-2371.
