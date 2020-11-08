OWOSSO — Friends of Hospice is selling memorial snowflake ornaments for the Friends of Hospice tree.
The ornaments are in remembrance of a loved one and will be displayed on the Friends of Hospice Christmas tree in the Memorial Healthcare chapel from Dec. 1 to 20.
Ornaments include a Kurt Adler acrylic snowflake ornament for $25 and two different hand-cut, birch wood, gold-painted snowflakes for $50 each.
Each ornament will have a tag with the loved one’s and donor’s names. To order, call the Memorial Healthcare Foundation at: (989) 729-4675, text ORNAMENT to 243-725 or go to bidpal.net/ornament.
