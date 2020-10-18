OWOSSO — The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club is launching its second year of the fundraiser, Flags Over Shiawassee, after selling subscriptions for about 90 flags in our first year. The fundraiser benefits Shiawassee County children, as well as giving residents a chance to express national patriotism without having to do any of the work.
For $40 per year, Kiwanis members will keep a flag flying in any county resident’s yard for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/Sept. 11, and Veteran’s Day. Club members will insert a PVC sleeve in the ground on a participant’s property. No brackets or fixtures will be attached to the house. Members will place a 3-by-5-foot American-made flag on a 10-foot pole into the sleeve before Memorial Day, and will pick up the flag and sleeve for winter storage after Veteran’s Day. Because the sleeve is below ground level, residents can easily remove the flag to mow over the sleeve.
Kiwanis is a world-wide organization of over 600,000 members whose efforts are directed to fulfilling the needs of the community, especially the children. As a group, they pursue creative ways to fight hunger, improve literacy, and provide medical needs. The flag funds generated go to local service projects, including donation of pumpkins to Bright Beginnings Preschool, distribution of collected summer school supplies for preschoolers to promote continued learning over the summer, road clean-up, Salvation Army bell ringers and toy drive, Goodfellows shopping for warm children’s clothing, and maintenance and construction at DeVries Nature Conservancy.
You may call Brent Singer at (989) 436-1075 or Kim Singer at (989) 277-9292 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.