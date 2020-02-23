UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2019 semester Deans’ List.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Kennedy Amman, of Elsie, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Katie Schnell, of New Lothrop, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Laynee Willson, of Perry, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Natalie Thompson, of Ovid, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Paige Muzer, of Durand, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Ashlyn Harris, of Byron, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Anastasia Gulyaeva, of Corunna, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Josephine Hufnagel, of Owosso, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Katlin Gross, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Autumn Severn, of New Lothrop, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Alexa Mort, of Corunna, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Riley Darling, of Owosso, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Courtney Kusnier, of Ovid, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Jacob Keller, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Jaren Bishop, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Sasha Neff, of Durand, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Raymond Boon, of Byron, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Tyler Sadilek, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Brandon Keys, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Katie Nixon, of Morrice, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Will Guzinski, of Elsie, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Danielle Wolanin, of Byron, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Mia Copes, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Natalie Skaryd, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Elizabeth Holmes, of Corunna, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Karah Brown, of Elsie, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Elissa Henige, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Samuel Forsyth, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Lane Birchmeier, of New Lothrop, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Tina Chen, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Lyndsey Schirle, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Rebekah Steinacker, of Owosso, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Laurel Briggs, of Laingsburg, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Olivia Zamora, of Morrice, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Madison Hatherill, of Durand, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Casadi Smith, of Owosso, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Kristy Whalen, of Owosso, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Haley Trenkle, of Byron, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Garrett Bishop, of Chesaning, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Stephanie Walker, of Laingsburg, was among those honored for academic excellence.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.
SVSU emphasizes undergraduate teaching and learning, and community-based research. In 2015, SVSU received the Community Engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, a distinction achieved by only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. By their senior year, 84 percent of students have engaged with community employers and agencies in internships, field placements or some other component of their academic preparation.
SVSU is establishing itself as a leader in STEM education for the Great Lakes Bay Region, partnering with businesses, foundations and school districts to improve students’ performance in math and science at the middle school, high school and university levels.
