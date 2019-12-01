OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 1 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers:
Owosso Center: Free blood pressure checks and hearing checks at 10 a.m. on Friday
Durand Center: Bake sale at Riverside Market in Durand on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Morrice Center: Decorate Christmas Tree at 12:30 p.m. on Monday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Site committee meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Art class at 10 a.m.; Bridge at 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Dedicare solutions home care at 11 a.m.; Creative coloring
Thursday – Silver sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Free blood pressure checks and hearing checks at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; Five crowns after Bingo
Tuesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.; Anyone can paint class at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Dr. Kurdy, Orthopedic presentation at 11:20 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Site committee meeting at 10:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; Five crowns after Bingo
Friday – Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Plastic canvas class at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday – Bake sale at Riverside Market in Durand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & Bingo; Decorate Christmas Tree at 12:30 p.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday – Wii Bowling at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch; Art class at 12:30 p.m.
Thursday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at noon. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Cali blend veggies, fruit, bread & butter
Tuesday – Baked potato bar w/ham, bacon & cheese, broccoli & cauliflower, fruit, muffin
Wednesday – Beef pot roast w/potatoes, carrots, onions & gravy, Jell-O w/fruit, roll
Thursday – French onion meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, cookie
Friday – Baked cod, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, pudding, roll, fruit
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Kielbasa, sauerkraut, diced redskin potatoes, fruit crisp, roll
Tuesday – Goulash, peas & carrots, garlic bread, fruit
Wednesday – Homemade chicken noodle soup, turkey & swiss sub w/lettuce & tomato, fruit
Thursday – Chef salad w/turkey, cheese, eggs, tomato & cucumber, croutons, breadstick, fruit
Friday – Beef tips w/gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, wheat roll
