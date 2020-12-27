GALESBURG, Ill. — Elizabeth Shorkey, of Chesaning, has been named to the Knox College dean’s list of distinguished students for the 2020 fall term.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a GPA of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale). Shorkey’s major is undecided at Knox.
Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Illinois. Knox enrolls students from nearly every state and more than 50 countries and is one of the “40 Colleges That Change Lives.” Knox’s “Old Main” is a National Historic Landmark and the only building remaining from the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debates.
