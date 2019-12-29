Bob and Debbie Bentley, of Corunna, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, and holding a reception of family members and friends following services at Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
The couple were married Dec. 27, 1969, at Corunna Methodist Church.
Bob is retired from General Motors, where he was a production scheduler, and Debbie is a retired guidance counselor at Corunna High School.
The Bentleys have two children, Steve (Sarah) Bentley and Bobbi (Jeff) Pangborn, and eight grandchildren.
