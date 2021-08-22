Snyder-Windsor

Doug and Heidi Snyder, of Laingsburg, and Dan and Teresa Windsor, of Owosso, announce the engagement of Madison Joy Snyder and Samuel Leon Windsor.
The bride-to-be is a 2019 graduate of Laingsburg High School. The groom-to-be graduated in 2020.
A wedding date of June 25, 2022, has been set. The celebration will take place at Bear Creek Farm in Laingsburg.
