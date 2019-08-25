BENNINGTON TWP. — The annual reuinion for all Universal Electric, Magnetek and A.O. Smith employees will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Bennington Township Hall.
Guests are asked to bring a dish to pass. Drinks will be provided.
An RSVP is not required.
For more information, call Rusty Wahl at (989) 666-8672.
