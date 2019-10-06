Joe and Mary Frankovich of Durand are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary Monday.
Joseph Frankovich and the former Mary Florence Rady were married Oct. 7, 1944, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand.
The couple met at St. Mary’s, where they are currently the longest-married parishioners.
They have four children: Jeanne (Jim) McDonald of Beaverton, Tom (Bobbie) Frankovich of Lansing, Brian (Lynette) Frankovich of Midland and Joe (Anne) Frankovich of Byron Center; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
