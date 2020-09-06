OWOSSO — The Pathways Adult Education program at Baker College of Owosso is pleased to announce that Nicole Black, Mike Connor, Jazmin Friend, Doug Hart, Yolanda Kish, Erika Madigan, Brandon Mann, Chaz Mercado, Melissa Prout, Ganesh Rajamonickam, Shawna Rigdon, Anthony Robinson, Casey Soard and Shaleen Willard have completed their high school graduation requirements during the 2019-2020 school year.
The National Adult Education Honor Society pays tribute to those students that are dependable in attendance, cooperation and work ethic.
Having distinguished themselves in the Adult Education Program, Courtney Burch, Vanessa Byron, Doug Hart and Joshua Voorhies have been inducted into the Honor Society.
For information about the Pathways Adult Education program, email karen.wagner@baker.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.