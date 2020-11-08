OWOSSO — For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas.
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
The COVID-19 Crisis has put our communities in great need for financial assistance, food, jackets, and homelessness alleviation.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.
But The Salvation Army is undaunted by the threat and pushing forward to #RescueChristmas. The Salvation Army Owosso is now seeking individuals and groups to volunteer to bell ring this year via the national website RegistertoRing.com. Groups and individuals may sign up online for various kettle locations throughout the Owosso area.
It’s even more important to bell ring this year to continue to meet the needs of those in trouble because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The organization is starting early this year to #RescueChristmas! Kettle season will begin Nov. 2 at limited locations, and at all locations starting Nov. 28.
The goal for the 2020 kettle season for Owosso is $60,000.
If groups or individuals would like to volunteer they may visit Registertoring.com and enter their zip code, create an account and schedule a time and location.
For those who are not skilled with computer use, they may still volunteer by calling (989)-725-7485 and speak to Zachary Gilna.
