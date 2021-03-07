WICHITA, Kan. — Amanda Tkaczyk, of Owosso, was recently named to the dean’s list at Wichita State University for the fall 2020 semester.
To be included on the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
WSU enrolls about 15,500 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.