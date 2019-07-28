BIG RAPIDS — More than 2,000 students completed the requirements for certificates, associate, bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design during the semester that ended in May 2019.
Area graduates include:
Karli Dooling, Mai Reed and Anthony Mastin of Byron.
Gayle Holbrook, John Fattal, Alyssa Nickels and Joshua Tomasek of Corunna.
Patience Nichols of Elsie.
Abbey Hilden and Michael Hilden of Lennon.
Hunter Dennis of Morrice.
Mackinzy Folkes, Autumn Doody, Benjamin Price and Randee Poirier of Owosso.
Jennifer Morey of Perry.
