Hannah Scott recently graduated from Michigan State University with two bachelor’s degrees.
Scott studied zoology and animal science at MSU.
She is the daughter of Mark and Veronica Scott.
Hannah Scott interned at the Dolphin Research Center in Grassy Key, Marathon, Florida, in the summer of 2019. The DRC hired her and she begins her animal habitat specialist/trainer position June 1.
