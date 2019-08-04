GRADUATE: Taylor Snider

OWOSSO — Taylor Snider, of Owosso, received her associate’s degree in business management from Baker College of Owosso as part of the college’s Early Middle College (EMC) Program this spring.
Snider, a 2019 graduate of Perry High School, earned her associate’s degree at the same time as her high school diploma.
She walked with her fellow associate graduates at Baker’s systemwide commencement ceremony in Grand Rapids earlier this year.
Snider is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Marketing at Baker’s Owosso campus.
