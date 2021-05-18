CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were recorded in April at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office:
Terry Michael Raymond and Kerrie-Lynn Christie Webb
Lyle Luther Woodworth and Lyndsey Rose Young
Tia Marie Carson and David Luke Alward
Nicole Allana Anderson and Michael James Yokie
Sean Norman Malaney and Mary Elizabeth Rowe
Alyssa Margaret Baker and Daniel Paul LaBarge
Nicole Lyn Willard and Paul Daniel Barrows
Manuel Alex Valdez-Hernandez and Megan Sue-Ann Powers
Stevie Jo Gregoricka and Thomas Michael Ganning
Mackenzie Lynn Lab and Aylison Elaine Rose
Shawn Michael Brown and Laura Renee Brown
Mercedes Lin Donley and Peter Shawn Pohl Jr.
Timothy John Marciniak and Emily Louise Harmon
Vincent Orion Aymor and Erika Mae Erwin
David Lynn McGowan and Sandra Renae Sheldon
John William-Thomas Turk and Jennifer Ann Dennis
Matthew Joseph Gilman and Jaclyn Faith Marrah
Melena Marie Downing and Donald Ray Smith III
Joseph Lee Gamelin and Naomi Victoria Nordbeck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.