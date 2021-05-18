CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were recorded in April at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office:

Terry Michael Raymond and Kerrie-Lynn Christie Webb

Lyle Luther Woodworth and Lyndsey Rose Young

Tia Marie Carson and David Luke Alward

Nicole Allana Anderson and Michael James Yokie

Sean Norman Malaney and Mary Elizabeth Rowe

Alyssa Margaret Baker and Daniel Paul LaBarge

Nicole Lyn Willard and Paul Daniel Barrows

Manuel Alex Valdez-Hernandez and Megan Sue-Ann Powers

Stevie Jo Gregoricka and Thomas Michael Ganning

Mackenzie Lynn Lab and Aylison Elaine Rose

Shawn Michael Brown and Laura Renee Brown

Mercedes Lin Donley and Peter Shawn Pohl Jr.

Timothy John Marciniak and Emily Louise Harmon

Vincent Orion Aymor and Erika Mae Erwin

David Lynn McGowan and Sandra Renae Sheldon

John William-Thomas Turk and Jennifer Ann Dennis

Matthew Joseph Gilman and Jaclyn Faith Marrah

Melena Marie Downing and Donald Ray Smith III

Joseph Lee Gamelin and Naomi Victoria Nordbeck

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.