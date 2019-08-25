OWOSSO — The Owosso First Church of The Nazarene is hosting free event for the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1865 S. M-52 for veterans and all low-income residents of Shiawassee County.
The event is being sponsored by the Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition and is free for all individuals to attend, and offers a free lunch, haircuts, hygiene products and backpacks. In addition, assistance with employment, legal and housing are available, as well as nutrition classses and health screenings.
For veterans, healthcare and homeless housing assistance are offered, as well as information for VA benefits, employment assistance and other support programs.
