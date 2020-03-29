ALMA — Alma College recently announced its December 2019 graduates.
The following local students were among those celebrating commencement:
n Christopher Luckhurst, of Ovid, received a bachelor of arts degree in management
n Mac Chamberlain, of Perry, received a bachelor of science degree in biology/economics
Alma College, founded in 1886, is a four-year residential liberal arts college located in the heart of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. A deep regard for students as individuals is fundamental to an Alma education, with small classes and many opportunities for one-on-one collaboration with dedicated faculty.
