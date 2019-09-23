SCHOLARSHIP: Pleasant View nurse wins scholarship

CALEDONIA TWP. — Pleasant View Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility announced this week that Julie Limbaugh has received a 2019 Gary Easton Scholarship Award from the Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council (MCMCFC).
Limbaugh has been a nurse at Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility since 2018. Limbaugh is pursuing her RN-BSN degree at Davenport University.
“We are proud to see Julie Limbaugh honored for her academic achievements, and we wish her well on her college studies,” said Shana Espinoza, administrator at Pleasant View. “We are pleased that our association with the Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council has made this scholarship available to our employees and their family members.”
Recipients of the Easton Scholarship must be employed at an MCMCFC member facility for at least one year, or be the spouse or child of an employee, and be majoring in a health or human services field of study at a junior or senior level with a minimum 3.0 GPA or accepted into a certified nursing program.
The applicant’s extracurricular activities and community service experiences are also taken into consideration.
The Michigan County Medical Care Facilities Council is the statewide association of county-owned medical care facilities dedicated to the care and treatment of those patients who must be released from an acute care hospital, but are still in need of skilled nursing services, therapeutic and/or rehabilitation services.
Pleasant View is located at 275 Caledonia Drive.
