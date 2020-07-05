HOUGHTON — Northern Michigan University announces the dean’s list for the Winter 2020 semester.

The following students in your area qualified with a GPA of 4.00.

Durand — Brenda Ardelean

Haslett — Bianca Kinder

Laingsburg — Olivia Hill

Ovid — Breanna Ladiski

The following students in the area qualified with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Corunna — Alysse Masko

Haslett — Matthew Smith

Morrice — Brittin Bailey

Owosso — Mallory Irelan, Jack Welte

Perry — Michaela Zuzula

