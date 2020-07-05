HOUGHTON — Northern Michigan University announces the dean’s list for the Winter 2020 semester.
The following students in your area qualified with a GPA of 4.00.
Durand — Brenda Ardelean
Haslett — Bianca Kinder
Laingsburg — Olivia Hill
Ovid — Breanna Ladiski
The following students in the area qualified with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Corunna — Alysse Masko
Haslett — Matthew Smith
Morrice — Brittin Bailey
Owosso — Mallory Irelan, Jack Welte
Perry — Michaela Zuzula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.