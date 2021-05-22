DURAND — Durand Railroad Days has announced the winners of its Beautiful Baby Contest that took place May 16.
The contest included eight age divisions with a first-, second- and third-place winner for each group. All the first-place division winners then competed for the overall runner-up and winner trophies and prizes.
The overall winner will be invited to ride in next year’s Durand Railroad Days Parade. There were 33 beautiful babies and children registered.
The overall winner was Brady Hull. He is 11 months old, and is the son of Travis and Crystal Hull of Durand.
The overall runnerup was Elijah Holesapple. He is 4, and is the son of Lori Holesapple of Durand.
