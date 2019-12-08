LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Educational Advancement Foundation (LEAF) recently elected new officers and added new faces to its board of directors.
New board members include Brandon Woodworth, Laingsburg High School principal, and Dyana Gebauer, a senior consultant with Medical Advantage Group (The Doctors Company).
They join current officers, including newly elected President Emily Baynes; Treasurer Katie Burley; Secretary Lisa Shastal; and trustees Judy Blackledge, Patrick Dolan, Jeanne Klaver, Micah Murrell, Dane Nickols, Carrie Rathbun Hawks, April Rowley, Jen West and Adrienne Yates.
LEAF is a nonprofit organization that makes grants to Laingsburg Community Schools’ teachers and staff for items not covered in the school system’s general budget.
Last year, LEAF granted more than $24,000 to Laingsburg Community Schools for a variety of projects.
Since its inception 27 years ago, LEAF has granted more than $324,000 to the district.
For more information, visit leaf4kids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.