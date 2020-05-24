Marcia (Mayer) and Harold Lavery of Lennon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday with a small “6 foot” party.
The couple, who both are retired, have two children — Thomas and Jennifer (Dery) Lavery of Bancroft, and Dennis Lavery and fiancee Lori Gellings of Clio. They also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
