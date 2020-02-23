To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Macie Bruff, of Corunna, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Katelyn Ferry, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Abigail Lange, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Dylan Vincke, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Miranda Dodak, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Janelle Kline, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Emily Jancarik, of Corunna, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Travis Lange, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Jacob Steinacker, of Owosso, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Brandon Kline, of New Lothrop, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Kelly Pabst, of Corunna, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Leslie Bedrosian, of Corunna, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Hannah Mose, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Madisyn Jonas, of Laingsburg, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
Katie Bitterman, of Chesaning, was among the students recognized for their academic excellence.
