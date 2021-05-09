ALMA — Seventy-five Alma College students — 58 first-year students, 15 sophomores and two juniors — recently were awarded the President’s Cup for the 2020-21 academic year.
Among those honored was Jaylee Carpenter, a first-year student from Corunna.
The students earned the honor by achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.
The tradition of the President’s Cup was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.
