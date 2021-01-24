MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Nicole Tessmer, of Chesaning, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Tessmer is a graduate of Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.