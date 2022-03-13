Ivana S. Black, of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of Owosso, recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelors of science in apparel merchandising, design and production management from Auburn University. She also had minors in business and international human sciences. She has accepted a position as a buyer at Dillard’s corporate in Arizona.
Her parents are Duane and Sharee Black of Cumming Georgia, also formerly of Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.