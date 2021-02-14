OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Feb. 14.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3.
There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Chicken Parmesan with spaghetti noodles, green beans, fruit, garlic bread
Tuesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Normandy veggies, fruit, roll
Wednesday — Philly steak sandwich, redskin potato salad, corn, fruit
Thursday — Sausage gravy over biscuit, sausage links, tater tots, fruit, juice
Friday — Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, beets, fruit, muffin
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Chicken alfredo over fettuccinni, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, brussel sprouts, fruit, muffin
Wednesday — Chicken broccoli rice casserole, baby carrots, yogurt with fruit, roll
Thursday — Chef salad with turkey, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion and croutons, fruit, breadstick
Friday — Boiled dinner with ham, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and onions, fruit, corn muffin, pudding
