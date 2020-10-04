Dennis and Jean Campbell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their home, hosted by their children, Sept. 13, 2020.
The gathering also included a celebration of the marriage of daughter Jeanine to Brett Bowlin, which took place on Christmas Eve 2019.
The Campbells were married at St. Henry Catholic Church in Lincoln Park on Sept. 4, 1970.
The couple’s children include Jeffrey (Renee) Campbell of Grand Ledge, Janna (Tim) Guysky of Owosso and Janine (Brett) Bowlin, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Grandchildren include Alyssa, Evan and Olivia Campbell; Andrea and Justin Guysky; and Eve, Sydney and Brett Bowlin.
Dennis Campbell is retired from the Owosso Police Department and Jean is retired from Owosso Public Schools
