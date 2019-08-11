OVID — The 82nd annual reunion of the descendants of Abraham and Harriet (Eddy) VanDyne was held July 28 at the home of Larry and Kathy Gruesbeck, with many family members present for the event.
Approximated 61 friends and relatives gathered to reminisce and enjoy a potluck meal.
The oldest family member in attendance was Harriet Dennison Hardy, 92 years of age, having missed only four or five reunions throughout the years. The youngest family member in attendance was Jasper John, 11 months old, son of Jennifer Jacobs.
Election of officers for 2020 took place with Chris Francis being re-elected president, Jacki Hilgendorf being elected vice president, and Kathy Gruesbeck being re-elected secretary.
The adults spent the afternoon playing games and socializing, while the children were led in games by Sue Lucas and Jeremy Canze.
The 83rd annual reunion will be held the last Sunday in July, 2020, at the same location.
