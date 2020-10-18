OWOSSO — Due to Covid-19, the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Sale, along with so many other such events, had to be canceled this past spring. In an effort to raise the funds to be able to help out to ARC of Mid-Michigan and Michigan Special Olympics we are inviting the general public, who in the past have been so generous in their support of this annual appeal, to make a donation. To do so, simply send your donation to: K of C, P.O. Box 163, Owosso, MI 48867. Make your check out to the “K of C” and put “Tootsie drive” on the memo line.
In addition, we will be phoning our brother Knights on Tuesday evening on Oct. 20, to make a donation in lieu of standing out in the weather at various locations collecting donations and offering Tootsie Rolls in return. Thank you for your support during these unusual circumstances. All donors will automatically be entitled to an extra tootsie roll next year.
