Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.