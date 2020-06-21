ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announced the dean’s list for the winter 2020 semester concluding in April.
The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 GPA and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
Students honored include:
Bancroft: Shadow R. Anderson; Sarra L. Watkins
Chesaning: Abigail N. Bates; Jason Chen; McKenna E. Hewitt; Brooke L. Keck; Olivia C. Neuhaus
Corunna: Ruth S. Crabtree; Chloe J. Dingens; Jerod T. Fattal; Brooke G. Fugate; Jack R. Thayer
Durand: Christopher H. Corwin; Hanna E. Ford; Cora E. Lynn; Kenzie L. Turk
Laingsburg: Anna L. Barnhart; Sage M. Fahey; Megan J. Hendley; Chloe L. Keener; Samuel J.
Laczynski; Emma C. Ludlow; Nathan T. Mentus; Wren W. Miller
New Lothrop: Alyssa R. Schnell
Owosso: Selena M. Alvarado; Connor L. Birchmeier; Aubrey L. DeWitt; Richard M. Doyle; Annie K. Gilroy; Jayden G. Guru; Jaden D. Horak; Katelyn L. Kincaid; Benjamin P. Marcotte; Haley A. Rothe; Hannah M. Savage; Ethan J. Wilson
Perry: Miranda F. Crawford; Charles H. Dunn; Zachery J. Frent; Courtney M. Grooms; Michele L. Hannah; Madison A. Lewis; Jamie A. Shaw; Rachel M. Zuzula
