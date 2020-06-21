ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announced the dean’s list for the winter 2020 semester concluding in April.

The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 GPA and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

Students honored include:

Bancroft: Shadow R. Anderson; Sarra L. Watkins

Chesaning: Abigail N. Bates; Jason Chen; McKenna E. Hewitt; Brooke L. Keck; Olivia C. Neuhaus

Corunna: Ruth S. Crabtree; Chloe J. Dingens; Jerod T. Fattal; Brooke G. Fugate; Jack R. Thayer

Durand: Christopher H. Corwin; Hanna E. Ford; Cora E. Lynn; Kenzie L. Turk

Laingsburg: Anna L. Barnhart; Sage M. Fahey; Megan J. Hendley; Chloe L. Keener; Samuel J.

Laczynski; Emma C. Ludlow; Nathan T. Mentus; Wren W. Miller

New Lothrop: Alyssa R. Schnell

Owosso: Selena M. Alvarado; Connor L. Birchmeier; Aubrey L. DeWitt; Richard M. Doyle; Annie K. Gilroy; Jayden G. Guru; Jaden D. Horak; Katelyn L. Kincaid; Benjamin P. Marcotte; Haley A. Rothe; Hannah M. Savage; Ethan J. Wilson

Perry: Miranda F. Crawford; Charles H. Dunn; Zachery J. Frent; Courtney M. Grooms; Michele L. Hannah; Madison A. Lewis; Jamie A. Shaw; Rachel M. Zuzula

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.