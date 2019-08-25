FREELAND — Adoption Associates is offering an open house in honor of the group’s first anniversary from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at their mid-Michigan office at 115 S. Main Street 2B.
“We are happy to invite everyone to the first anniversary open house,” Mid-Michigan Adoption Associates director Jennifer Jaworski said in a press release.
The organization hopes to “spread the word to residents of our communities of this celebration of our agency and how they can learn about our private adoption services and the need for families.”
For more information, call (989) 497-5437 or email jjaworski@adoptionassociates.net
