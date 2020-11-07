CORUNNA — Caroline Wilson, Shiawassee County Clerk, announced today the Historical Courthouse and all county offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
Offices will resume regular business hours on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Offices in the Courthouse include 35th Judicial Circuit Court, Friend of the Court, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Equalization and Treasurer.
