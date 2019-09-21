Owosso — Got goats? How about chickens, rabbits or birds? If so, mark your calendars for Sep 28, 2019 because the Tractor Supply Company store in Owosso will be hosting an animal swap event and everyone is invited.
From 8:00am until 1:00pm, members of the public are invited to stop by the store and engage with other animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animals or livestock.
“As a leading retailer of livestock, animal and pet products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers,” said Christy Roe, manager of the Owosso Tractor Supply. “We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start.”
In addition to the animal swap, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a Rabbit Hopping Competition and a Cookout.
Participating event partners will include:
Xandia Five
On site 8:00am to 12:00pm
The Hare Raisers 4-H Club
On site 8:00am to 1:00pm
The animal swap will take place on Sep 28, 2019 at 1437 East Main Street. Please contact the Owosso Tractor Supply store at 989-725-5178 for more details.
