Gary Schreiber and Robin Bottone of Ann Arbor and Brian and Renee Walker of Ann Arbor announce the engagement of their children, Christina Schreiber and Brent Walker.
The bride to be is a 2004 graduate of Huntington Beach High School and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2010.
She is employed as a tech recruiter at Conexess.
The groom to be is a 2005 graduate of Owosso High School and graduated from Saginaw Valley State University in 2010. He is the owner of a FastSigns location in Detroit.
A wedding date of March 10, 2020, has been set, the couple plans to marry in Cancun, Mexico.
